Dozens of Bedouin rioted this Tuesday night at the Segev Shalom junction in the south in protest against the Jewish National Fund's planting of trees in the Moleda area.

Two policemen were injured in the riots by a stone and a firework which were thrown at them.

At the same time, a passenger train had to brake near the Gorel Junction after the conductor spotted stones placed on the railroad tracks. The obstacle was removed and the train could continue its journey.

On Road 25 near Nevatim, a report was received of stones being thrown at a bus and a private vehicle. The vehicle was damaged.

Earlier Tuesday, 18 Bedouin were arrested for throwing stones at police officers during protests against the tree planting.

United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas announced Tuesday that he would stop voting with the coalition in response to the planting of trees by the Jewish National Fund in the Negev.

“I can’t continue to live with this,” Abbas told Channel 12 News. “I can’t continue like this, I have absorbed more difficult things in the past, but when they shoot straight in my chest I can’t stand it anymore. The south is Ra’am."