Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a press conference Tuesday evening following the dramatic rise in morbidity, and promised: "We will get through this together."

In a statement at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Bennett said: "We are facing a wave of infection that has hit the whole world, it is more contagious than all the previous strains combined. The numbers are at a height we have not known so far. We will reach several million infected, but we are managing this crisis consistently."

"The economy is as open as possible and continues to function. We do not want people to lose their jobs and see businesses close. Not everyone can work from home, there will be isolation and therefore all workers in the economy will be paid from the first day of their isolation," the prime minister promised.

Bennett criticized journalists who were critical of his conduct: "Those studios that now broadcast complete hysteria called me hysterical a few weeks ago - when I said exactly what was going to happen and when we prepared the country for this."

"We are protecting the at-risk groups - we have brought in drugs from Merk and Pfizer on a much larger scale than in the rest of the world. 400,000 have already been vaccinated with the fourth vaccine dose and this is a unique achievement in the world - no country protects its elderly better than Israel."