A 19-year-old IDF soldier was lightly injured in a ramming attack in the Benjamin region Tuesday evening.

The attack occurred at the Halamish-Neve Tzof junction on Road 465.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics provided medical care to the young man, who suffered injuries to his legs.

The driver of the vehicle has been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized. Security forces are at the scene.