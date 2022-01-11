The IDF released casualty statistics for 2021 Tuesday.

31 soldiers were killed last year, one during operational activity, one as a result of gun crime, 10 were killed in traffic accidents, and two were killed in other accidents.

11 soldiers committed suicide, and six died from disease, including Colonel Sharon Asman, who collapsed and died during a training exercise.

The incident in which Barel Shmueli was shot and killed by a Hamas terrorist on the Gaza border, and the death of a soldier in a military prison were unmentioned in the report.