The World Health Organization (WHO) released encouraging data on the Omicron wave of the coronavirus Tuesday.

The findings are based on data from South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Spain and Denmark, and show that the Omicron wave is beginning to subside.

The WHO estimates that about 50% of Europe's population will be infected with the Omicron strain in the next two months.

Senior WHO official Hans Kluge said that in the first week of 2022 alone, seven million people contracted the Omicron strain across Europe.

Israel's Health Ministry said Tuesday morning that 37,887 new COVID cases were reported across Israel Monday, setting a new daily record.

700 COVID patients are currently hospitalized, 247 of whom are in serious condition, 59 of whom are on ventilators.