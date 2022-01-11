Israel Police have opened an investigation into a shooting attack on a clothing store in Tel Aviv, Israel Hayom reported.

The shooting occurred Monday night at Hamedina Square. No one was hurt, but damage was caused to the store.

Speaking to Israel Hayom on Tuesday morning, the owners of the La Garconniere store said, "We have been here for ten months - two kids from good families from Ramat Aviv."

"We haven't had disagreements with anyone. Maybe someone is jealous, the store is considered to be one of the best and there are dozens of customers. Maybe that bothered someone."

"We're in shock," they added. "We were brought here in the middle of the night, and certainly it was not pleasant. We will let the police investigate this."