Boaz Kokia, one of the leaders of the Choosing Life Forum for bereaved families and terror victims, on Tuesday came to support the family of Eli Kay, who was murdered in a November 2021 terror attack near the Western Wall.

Kokia, whose son Ron was murdered in a terror attack in 2017, was accompanied Tuesday by other families from the Forum.

"We came here today to support the family of Eliyahu Kay, may G-d avenge his death, in the hearing regarding the demolition of the home of the despicable terrorist," Kokia told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"Demolishing the home is part of the package of deterrence which our forum advances in order to fight terror and save the next victim," Kokia added.

"We call on the State of Israel to use all of the many means available to it [to act] against the terrorists and to prevent the next terror attack," he concluded.