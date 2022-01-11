Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has promised compensation to any business owner who needs it, but a compensation plan has not yet been announced and those who need it have not yet received it.

In a press conference, Liberman said he would not disperse gifts to everyone nor give out election bribes. He also said that he went to the Modi'in Industrial Zone and saw many restaurants and other places filled to capacity - a statement which sparked outrage among those business owners who have not been so fortunate.

Responding to the anger, Minister in the Finance Ministry Hamad Amar told 103 FM Radio: "I want to make one thing clear, and the Minister said this: We will not abandon anyone. We have proven that - we did it also on the issue of tourism and aviation."

"The Finance Minister stated a fact: We are talking about an economic situation in the State of Israel in 2021, and we finished the year with growth."

When asked if he voted instead of Liberman, who was absent from a vote held by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, Amar said, "In every discussion, I state the position of the Finance Ministry. If we need to raise our hands, I raise my hand. My voice is counted as the Finance Ministry's voice, not as Hamad Amar. This is the position that Liberman stated before the vote."