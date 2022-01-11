Relatives of Eli Kay, the South African-born immigrant murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem last year, arrived at the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem Tuesday morning, ahead of a hearing called in response to a petition by the terrorist’s family.

Last November, Eli Kay, a South African immigrant and tour guide was gunned down by an Arab terrorist near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Earlier this month, the Israeli military issued a demolition order for the terrorist’s home.

The terrorist’s family has petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene and revoke the demolition order.

Speaking with Israel National News en route to the hearing Tuesday morning, Kay’s father and sister explained the importance of the Israeli government demolishing the terrorist’s home to deter future attacks.

“The purpose of us being here today is to prevent another activity like that, another action like that, so that no other family should have to go through what we have gone through,” Avi Kay, Eli's father, said. “People should be able to walk in the streets of Jerusalem and any city in Israel free of worry and concern.”

“All the citizens of Israel should be able to live with security no matter who they are and no matter where they live. And that’s what we’re here to promote today. It is all about making sure that this never happens again and to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.”

Na'ama, Eli's sister, said she wanted to ensure that her brother’s death would not be “in vain”.

“We are here to ensure that this never happens again. We’re here to take it one step further: As much as they are trying to kill us, they’re also trying to create terror and make us scared and manipulate us through fear. We’re here to say that we’re not going to be scared and we are going to continue to fight against terror. We will continue to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. And we are going to continue to walk in our streets and be strong show that this is our country and we’re not afraid of them. Eli’s life was not given up in vain; we are going to continue his fight.”