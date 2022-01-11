A 50-year-old truck driver was killed Monday evening in a collision with another truck, Israel Hayom reported.

The accident occurred between two trucks driving on Route 6, near the Soreq Interchange, the report said.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics called to the scene declared the death of one of the truck drivers, a man of about 50, after he was found to have no signs of life.

United Hatzalah paramedic Yehuda Batito said, "This was a collision which involved two trucks. With the help of other paramedics, we provided initial aid at the scene of the accident to a truck driver who was critically injured and trapped in his truck."

Dovi Reinkof, another United Hatzalah paramedic, said, "Unfortunately due to the nature of the severe injuries that he suffered from, his death was declared at the scene by a doctor. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated."