Winter weather will return to Israel towards the end of the week, forecasters say.

Tuesday's weather - after a cold, clear morning - will be pleasant, with temperatures rising slightly and reaching close to seasonal average. There may be slight haze.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy, with temperatures above seasonal average, especially in the mountains. On Wednesday night, there may be light rainfall in northern Israel.

According to Meteo-Tech, Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, there will be light local rainfall in northern Israel. On Thursday night, the rains will increase and spread towards central Israel, mostly along the coastline. There will also be isolated thunderstorms.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, accompanied by the occasional thunderstorm. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there is a chance of flooding in the lowlands, along the coastline, and in the Judean Desert. In the northern Negev, there may be local rainfall. Temperatures will drop.

Saturday will see continued intermittent rainfall, especially in northern and central Israel, and snow will fall on Mount Hermon.