The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol on Monday accused Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate, after he said on Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

“Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s investigation, but it now appears that the Trump team has persuaded him to try to hide the facts and circumstances of January 6th. The Select Committee will respond to this letter in more detail in the coming days and will consider appropriate next steps,” a committee spokesperson said, according to The Hill.

Jordan previously said he has “nothing to hide” with regard to his actions surrounding Jan. 6.

However, in a four-page letter sent to the committee Sunday night, Jordan said he has “no relevant information” that would assist the committee’s investigation.

“At the time of the security breach of the Capitol, I was present in the House Chamber performing my official duties pursuant to the U.S. Constitution and federal law. The other topics referenced in your letter likewise related to the performance of official duties. Your attempt to pry into the deliberative process of informing a member about legislative matters before the House is an outrageous abuse of the select committee’s authority,” Jordan wrote in the letter shared on Twitter.

“This unprecedented action serves no legitimate legislative purpose and would set a dangerous precedent for future Congresses,” he added.

The panel had asked Jordan to disclose conversations he had with Trump on January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riots.

The committee’s Monday statement alleged that Jordan had knowledge of Trump’s plans for contesting the election and that the former president’s legal team may be pressuring the Ohio lawmaker not to cooperate.

“Mr. Jordan’s letter fails to address the principal bases for the Select Committee’s request for a meeting, including that he worked directly with President Trump and the Trump legal team to attempt to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Jordan has admitted that he spoke directly to President Trump on January 6th and is thus a material witness. Mr. Jordan’s letter to the committee fails to address these facts,” the committee continued in its statement.

The House committee has subpoenaed a slew of close associates of Trump. The House has already voted to hold two of them - former White House senior advisor Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows - in contempt of Congress for noncompliance with the subpoena.

House Republicans nominated Jordan to the committee investigating the riot, but Pelosi rejected the choice, citing his support of Trump's false claims of election fraud.

Two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are members of the committee.