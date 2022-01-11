MK Nir Barkat (Likud) arrived on Monday evening at the protest tent set up by the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, outside the Prime Minister's Office, as he demands that the evacuation of the yeshiva in Homesh be prevented.

"I came to strengthen you and your friends in the settlement. I want to remind the general public that the real pioneers of today are the settlers, who guard all parts of Israel - from the Galilee to the Negev and certainly in Judea and Samaria. Jews have the right to live wherever they want in the world," Barkat said.

He added, "The government's treatment of Homesh is morally incorrect. It is inconceivable that the Israeli government passes a law that aims to make it easy for Arab residents who build illegally - and in the same breath acts against the Jews in the young settlement in Judea and Samaria. I call on the Israeli government to reverse the decision to demolish Homesh and to invest in strengthening and developing Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."