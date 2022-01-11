The Israeli Ministry of Health said on Monday evening that 30,970 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed over the past 24 hours. The number of active cases stands at 169,117.

620 patients are hospitalized, 221 of them are in serious condition, 74 are in critical condition, 59 are on ventilators and 13 are connected to an Ecmo device.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry's pandemic response team has recommended the shortening of the quarantine period for verified coronavirus patients to seven days, as well as not expanding the campaign to provide fourth doses of the coronavirus vaccine to other populations, Kan News reported.

It was also reported that Israel is preparing for a maximum of 200,000 coronavirus tests administered daily, even though the extent of morbidity is expected to continue to significantly increase.

Officials at the "Alon" Coronavirus Command Center said that the limiting factor is the number of laboratories available to provide test results on a large scale.

The officials also said that due to the increase in morbidity, in-person epidemiological investigations are now only conducted for people aged 70 and over and at-risk populations. The rest of the verified patients undergo a digital epidemiological investigation.