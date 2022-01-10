Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization which controls the Gaza Strip, claimed on Monday that the organization's naval unit captured "an Israeli military dolphin that was equipped (with weapons) to attack the fighter fighters of the resistance (Hamas)."

A video released by Al-Qassam Brigades showed a device bearing weapons that, according to Hamas' military wing, had been installed on the back of the captured dolphin.

The video also went over the activities of Hamas operational missions, including extracting a large number of bombs aboard a British ship that sank off the coast of Gaza.