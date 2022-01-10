A woman getting cash from an ATM machine in New York City’s Upper East Side was horrified to discover the bills the machine gave her were stamped with Nazi symbols.

Lifelong New Yorker Robyn Roth-Moise, 65, posted photos of two 100 dollar bills to Twitter. Stamped on one bill was a blue swastika and on the other a blue Nazi eagle.

Roth-Moise told the New York Post that she withdrew $400 at Chase’s 86th Street and York Avenue branch on Saturday.

“I didn’t notice until I got home, and I see the swastika,” she said. “I must have stared at it for a few minutes. And thought, ‘I cannot be seeing what I’m seeing.’ It was very surreal.”

She looked at the three other bills and noticed that one of them had a Nazi eagle on it.

The Nazi stamps were “prominent, in dark blue — it was very much meant to be seen,” she said.

A shocked Roth-Moise went to a nearby Chase branch to find out how the bills could have gotten inside the ATM.

“I just wanted the money out of my hands. I was deeply disturbed – how did it happen? How did the money get into the machine without anyone noticing it?”

She noted that the bank told her the bills were probably deposited into the machine by a customer. She was told by the bank manager that “the Secret Service will probably get involved.”

When New York City Councilwoman Julie Menin found out about the incident, she had the bank shut down the ATM. Chase is now reportedly investigating.

“Antisemitism must be called out immediately and won’t be tolerated in any form in our community or city,” Menin told Upper East Site.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Associate Dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper called for “accountability” and an internal investigation by Chase.

“[The] perpetrator must be held accountable. These micro events may start with Jews but left unanswered will surely spread to target Asian Americans, Blacks, etc,” Cooper said.