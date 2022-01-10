For the first time since the formation of the current government, the Yamina party held a faction meeting without the presence of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday.

Channel 13 News reporter Lior Keinan reported that in the absence of Prime Minister Bennett, the members of the faction vented many frustrations.

Minister Ayelet Shaked said, "We are blamed for all the bad and get no credit for any of the good." She noted that there is progress on the issue of the 'young settlements' and their connection to the electrical grid.

MK Yom Tov Kalfon said: "Once it passes our whole faction will act to ensure Yoaz Hendel connects the fiber optics every week, we will connect the electricity to the settlements."

MK Idit Silman responded, "I say, let's not step on mines. First write it up, create it, then advance it. Is it good for us? We will do about it later as a coalition, and now we are required to do it as a faction.

MK Abir Kara said: "The prime minister is ours and everything that happens in this government is ours."

Faction chairman MK Nir Orbach, noted that "in three or four years they will see our greatness, but until then I do not know if we will be able to live. That is the story at the moment. I am not giving interviews for two reasons. One because there are so many mines from which at best you would come out unscathed."

"We do not have big messages for the nation. No message of ours really gets through. There is an orderly, sponsored, orchestrated campaign on our heads. We do not have a narrative that we set," Orbach concluded.