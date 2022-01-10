Volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit organization specializing in search and rescue, set out from their base in the Samaria town of Kfar Tapuach this morning (Monday) in two teams and two directions, responding to two incidents simultaneously. Each team would save a life by the end of the day.

The first team headed for Israel's northern mountains to aid in the search effort for 60-year-old Rafi Hadad, who went missing in Tzfat due to complications from recent brain surgery. IDU volunteers lent their aid and expertise to the search, helping to publicize the incident to raise community awareness and participation.

Hadad was located alive and well in the early afternoon when concerned citizens who had seen the IDU’s notices helped direct the volunteers to Hadad’s location.

Israel Dog Unit volunteer, along with Israel Police officers, at the scene where Hadad was located.

The second team headed for Israel's southern Mediterranean coast, to search for 74-year-old Louisa Dvorkin, who had gone missing in Ashkelon. IDU volunteers used their eponymous working dogs, drones, and a proprietary incident management system to search for Louisa in Ashkelon and along the surrounding beaches.

An IDU volunteer, along with the search dog Dana, located Louisa lying in a field near the coast; IDU volunteers provided first aid and assisted the Israel Police and MDA to safely evacuate her to Barzilai Hospital.

Israel Dog Unit volunteer assisting MDA and Israel Police in treating Louisa prior to evacuation.

An additional case was closed earlier today in Yavneh, where 60-year-old Yaakov Ovadia was found deceased.

Before leaving Ashkelon, the IDU alerted to a new missing person case, a 24-year-old woman with special needs, and has since begun efforts to locate her as well.

IDU director Yekuktiel Ben-Yaakov commented, "I am proud of our dedicated volunteers who work around the clock and in rough conditions to save Jewish lives with search-and-rescue and security dogs.”