The bipartisan bicameral Abraham Accords Caucus, whose establishment was announced today, January 10, 2022, encourages partnerships between the US, Israel, Arab states, and other relevant countries and regions.

The Caucus also provides congressional leadership to strengthen and expand the Abraham Accords by promoting the benefits of normalizing relations with Israel.



The Caucus will:

Encourage and seek to incentivize expansion of the Abraham Accords to include countries that do not currently have diplomatic relations with Israel

Highlight the importance of the Accords to achieving lasting peace in the Middle East between Israel and its neighbors, including through a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that ensures mutual recognition and guarantees that Israelis and Palestinians live side by side with freedom, security, and prosperity

Engage partner countries, including European allies, in multilateral efforts to promote the Abraham Accords

Foster religious freedom throughout the Middle East through interfaith and intercultural dialogue between Israel and Abraham Accords countries

Serve as a forum for conversations and connections among leaders in Abraham Accords countries as well as Egypt, Jordan, and among the Palestinian people, seeking to advance cooperative and sustainable development partnerships in the areas of energy security, water infrastructure, biomedicine, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with the intent of furthering economic development and cooperation in the region.

The Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) welcomes the establishment of the Abraham Accords Caucus as a bipartisan and bicameral venue to strengthen and expand the historic agreements, and support our partners in the region.

The Institute applauds the Senators and Representatives heading the Caucus for their leadership, and looks forward to fruitful cooperation with them, as well as with the Israeli Knesset Abraham Accords Caucus, and counterparts across the Middle East and beyond.

AAPI President and Executive Director, Robert Greenway: “The Abraham Accords provide the pathway to the end of decades of conflict, and a future of peace, tolerance, and opportunity in the Middle East and around the world. We applaud the creation of caucuses in the U.S. Congress and Israeli Knesset as a vital step to support and expand the Accords".

"These caucuses will help establish a foundation for peace in the Middle East by demonstrating the tangible benefits of interpersonal ties, trade, commerce, and mutual cooperation. They will help realize the historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East's potential, keep America safe, and turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability in the region. We are especially grateful to Senators James Lankford, Jacky Rosen, Joni Ernst and Cory Booker, and Representatives Cathy McMorris Rogers, Brad Schneider, Anne Wagner and David Trone for their leadership.”