Religio9us Affairs Minister Matan Kahan responded in the Knesset plenum Monday to a motion of no confidence submitted by Likud MK David Amsalem.

Kahana said in the context of the recruitment law that "he who can study Torah should study Torah, who can give up everything and go to study Torah and only Torah."

"As someone who has studied Torah, I know how difficult it is, how demanding it is. Only individuals who are the cream of the crop are able to do it properly, but those who can must study Torah because that is what the State of Israel stands for. And without our Torah scholars we have nothing here," Kahana said.\