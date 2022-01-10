A New York resident threatened to kill former President Donald Trump, and details have been released to the public today, according to The Hill.

During a phone call on July 21,2020, the defendant Thomas Welnick told the Capitol Police that f Trump lost the presidential election but refused to step down, he would “acquire weapons” and “take him down,” authorities said in the indictment filed against him.

The document does not name Trump, but notes that this is regarding the U.S. president that served between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20. 2021.

The accused told the police: “I don’t want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism,” it was reported in The Hill.

“I really hope that G-d takes [Trump] out,” he said at the end of his interview with Capitol Police, according to the criminal complaint, the report in The Hill states.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Welnick on Friday, Reuters reported..