The Agriculture Ministry has located outbreaks of the Avian Flu in poultry farms in Binyamina.

In one farm, 18,700 birds were found to be infected with the disease. The Agriculture Ministry's veterinary services isolated the farm to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Last week, a bird flu outbreak was discovered in Moshav Ariel. The Agriculture Ministry is treating the situation as an emergency and is actively monitoring poultry farms in the area.

To date, over a million birds have been found infected with bird flu across the country including about 8,000 cranes. Thousands of wild and domestic birds have died from the disease.

Agriculture Minister Oded Forer said that "the professionals of Agriculture Ministry have been working with dedication for weeks to end the bird flu incident we are dealing with. The event is being managed while minimizing animal suffering and in order to maintain public health and prevent human infection. The bird flu is spreading, but at the same time we are preparing for every scenario."