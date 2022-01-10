A man from Rishon LeZion who sent a letter to Belgium received the letter back several months later, with the address covered up by a swastika and an antisemitic insult.

Yves Biron, originally from Belgium, had sent the letter to his notary in Anderlecht, Belgium in August 2021, according to reports in the Belgium media.

After it arrived in Belgium, instead of being processed in the normal manner for mail, it mysteriously languished in the country and then was returned to Biron three and a half months later with the address obscured by a swastika and the slur “J F*UCK.”

Biron told Belgian daily La Dernière Heure that he asked the Israel Post to file a complaint on his behalf with Bpost, the Belgian post office. He also contacted the Israeli embassy in Belgium.

Emmanuel Nahshon, Israel’s ambassador to Belgium, described the incident as a “serious matter.”

“I deplore this umpteenth expression of antisemitic hatred,” he told the Belgian news agency Belga. “I have full confidence in the Belgian authorities to deal with this phenomenon in a determined manner.”

BPost condemned the incident and said that it was considering launching an internal investigation.