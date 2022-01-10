The Southern District Attorney's Office filed today the first indictment, in the Magistrate's Court in Be'er Sheva, for an act of violation of isolation that could spread the coronavirus.

This is following the renewal of the enforcement policy in September 2021 against verified patients who violated isolation.

According to the indictment, filed through attorney Yoav Kishon, the defendant was diagnosed with corona and while she was supposed to be in solitary confinement, left her home and drove to Soroka Hospital to visit her sick father, even though she knew she could infect others.

The indictment states that in her actions, the defendant intentionally committed an act that could spread a virus that endangers lives.

The prosecution also informed the court that it was considering seeking to impose an actual prison sentence on the defendant.