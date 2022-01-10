MKs from the Religious Zionism party gathered today for a special faction meeting in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, amidst the terrorist attacks against the Jews living in the neighborhood.

MK Avigdor (Avi) Maoz told Israel National News: "We are here in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, we call on this delusional government to do something. It cannot be that Jews will not be able to live here peacefully. Look at the car behind me - it's been burned- return the governance to Jerusalem."

MK Bezalel Smotrich told Israel National News: "This vehicle that belongs to a resident of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood was set on fire yesterday. This is the eighth time this has happened since Operation Guardian of the Walls. Last week, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at a house here."

He said, "The Israeli police must take this matter much more seriously and provide security for the citizens of the State of Israel who live here in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood. This fenced area is a private area of Jews, they received permission from the municipality to fence it. It violates public order. "

"This is a person's private land, he wants to fence so that the vehicles may perhaps be burned less, the police instead of helping and being on the side of good unfortunately is on the side of evil that succumbs to violence and terrorism and threats. This reality is unacceptable," said MK Bezalel Smotrich.