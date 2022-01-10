President Joe Biden’s net approval rating has fallen to its lowest level ever, following a modest rise in the president’s polling numbers last month.

Ten days shy of a full year in office, Biden now averages a net negative approval rating of 12.5 points according to the RealClearPolitics rolling average of polls, with 42.1% of Americans approving of his performance as president, compared to 54.6% who disapprove of his job performance.

The previous low point in Biden’s approval rating came on November 18th, when he averaged a net approval rating of negative 12.2 points.

Biden’s approval rating ticked up in mid-December, rising to a net negative of 6.3 points, before declining at the end of the month.

Despite his poor polling numbers, Biden’s approval rating remains above his predecessor’s ratings at this same point four years ago.

At this point in his presidency, Donald Trump held an average net approval rating of negative 16.7 points, with an average approval rating of 39.8%, compared to a disapproval rating of 56.5%.

The two latest polls tracking Biden’s job approval rating give him net ratings of -6 and -17 points respectively. According to the Rasmussen poll, 58% of likely voters disapprove of the president’s job performance, compared to 41% who approve. The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which surveyed 1,000 respondents without screening for likely or registered voters, found 45% approved of Biden’s job performance, compared to 51% who disapproved.