Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday morning participated in a meeting of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Ministry, emphasizing that Israel is not obligated to keep a nuclear agreement made by other countries with Iran.

"Israel's national security situation is good and is becoming stronger," Bennett said.

He added that Iran is the "head of the snake," and that Israel is building a continuous offensive plan, and not a defensive one.

"We are dealing day and night with Iran and its satellites, and we are changing the perception to one of continued offense, and not just defense. We are concerned about the nuclear talks, and I emphasize: Israel is not a party to the agreements and is not committed to what is written in them."

On Sunday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted by AFP as having said that, "The initiatives of the Iranian side and the negotiations that have taken place have put us on the right track. We are close to a good agreement, but to reach this good agreement in the short term, it must be pursued by the other side."