A source in the Health Ministry reported Monday morning that 21,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in PCR tests on Sunday, along with another 10,000 who tested positive in antigen tests that same day, Israel Hayom reported, noting a sharp rise from the 17,521 diagnosed with the virus on Saturday.

A full 2% of those who recovered from coronavirus have been re-infected, up from 1.81% at the end of last week.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients rose to 219 on Monday, compared to 203 on Sunday.

At the same time Israel's Health Ministry reported that the infection coefficient now stands at 1.95 - relatively unchanged since Friday's 1.96.

Meanwhile, there are now 120,000 students either positive for coronavirus or in quarantine, along with over 1,500 hospital employees, including doctors and nurses.

On Monday morning, Israel's Health Ministry instructed that home antigen tests test the throat as well as the nose, and that those exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient should test three days after the exposure.