The Co-Chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the Israeli Knesset MK Ofir Akunis and MK Ruth Wasserman Lande congratulate their American counterparts on the establishment of the Abraham Accords Caucus in the United States Congress.

The new caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington will be launched today as a bipartisan initiative by Democrats and Republicans alike in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The caucus will be co-chaired by Senators James Lankford, Jacky Rosen, Joni Ernst and Cory Booker and by Representatives Cathy McMorris Rogers, Brad Schneider, Anne Wagner and David Trone.

The US and Israeli caucuses will work together with Abraham Accords member countries to advance the agreements in various fields, while also working towards achieving peace agreements with additional countries.

MK Ofir Akunis: "The caucus we launched several months ago here in the Knesset created a huge momentum among legislators in parliaments around the world. They are looking very closely at the Abraham Accords and want to help take part in their implementation and expansion. I congratulate our friends in the United States Congress on the establishing the caucus in America. I am confident that many more parliaments around the world will establish similar caucuses. We look forward to working together with a shared goal of bringing peace and prosperity to the peoples of our region and beyond."

MK Ruth Wasserman Lande: "The possibility of normalisation and cooperation with Abraham Accords countries is a high-quality asset and a game-changer for Israel. The Abraham Accords Caucus in the Knesset is working on improving existing relations and creating additional platforms for long-term cooperation that will serve as anchors for future generations. Through the Abraham Accords, we must also leverage our existing peace treaties with Egypt and Jordan. I deeply cherish the support from the United States and offer my congratulations on the establishment of a sister-caucus in America, with whom we can advance further frameworks for regional cooperation."