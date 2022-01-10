Resident of Efrat and music composer Moshe Kesselman comes out with an original wedding song in honor of his daughters wedding.

“It was such a special feeling to walk down the aisle with my wife and daughter to a song that had so much meaning for me." Kesselman says, "Rabbi Shlomo Katz inspired me, as he always does, to put out this song.”

“In these trying times may Hashem bless us through the joy of music in finding the light and happiness in our lives." he adds.

The song is performed by recently engaged resident of Efrat, Yaakov Felder.