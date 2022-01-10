The Unit for Enforcing Planning and Construction Laws on Monday morning demolished the Dov Bridge in Meron, where 45 people were crushed to death last year, during an event marking the anniversary Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's (Rashbi) passing.

On Sunday, members of the government committee charged with investigating the disaster held a meeting with the minister charged with organizing the 2022 event, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina), and Kahana's appointed project manager, Major General (ret.) Zvika Tesler.

Kahana and Tesler requested to meet with the committee in order to hear for themselves the conclusions which had been reached so far and which may be able to help the Ministry prepare to implement the interim recommendations ahead of the 2022 event.

At the end of the meeting, Kahana instructed Tesler to advance the formulation of a plan for the upcoming event, which would allow both the best event possible while keeping the public safe, based on the recommendations of the investigative committee.

Last week, Kahana and Tesler traveled to Meron, and were presented with a survey of the site, which showed that other than the stone structure within the gravesite itself, all of the structures were built without permits and in contradiction to the plan. Since the Unit began its work at the site in the past six months, 45 dangerous and illegal structures have been removed.