Approximately 90% of new COVID-19 cases in Israel are the Omicron variant, research by the National Center for Coronavirus Information and Knowledge said.

The study was based on data from Leumit Health Care Services from the past two weeks, the only one which still checks which variant of coronavirus its members are infected with, Kan 11 News added.

Though most of the severe cases are still from the Delta wave, in recent days there has been a rising number of hospitalizations due to severe cases of Omicron.

Last week, Channel 12 News reported that the numbers are expected to reach a peak in around January 20, with 200,000 confirmed cases per day, and the health establishment estimates that a total of 2-3 million Israelis will contract the virus in the coming weeks.

That report also said that the Health Ministry believes that in the coming weeks, one in three Israelis will be found to have been infected with the virus. It is estimated that next week there will be about 50,000 confirmed cases per day.