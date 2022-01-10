Hamas said on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2018 elimination of Hamas engineer Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh in Malaysia, Haaretz reports.

The Hamas-run “interior ministry” said in a statement alleging that the suspect had confessed to carrying out the assassination by direct order of the Israeli Mossad, adding the suspect was arrested by security forces immediately upon arriving in the Gaza Strip. The identity of the suspect or other details about him have not been released.

Al-Batsh, an electrical engineer affiliated with Hamas, was shot dead on April 21, 2018, in Kuala Lumpur by two unidentified perpetrators who escaped on a high-powered motorcycle after firing at least 14 shots at al-Batsh outside a mosque he was attending.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was found abandoned near a lake about nine minutes from the scene, from which police were able to trace a photo of one of the suspects, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters at the time.

Authorities had originally released computer-generated photographs of the suspects, who witnesses described as well-built and light-skinned, possibly Middle Eastern or European.

The Israeli Mossad has been blamed for the elimination of al-Batsh. Then-Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman denied claims of the Jewish state's involvement, suggesting instead that it was a "settling of accounts" between factions of a terror group.