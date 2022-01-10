Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said on Sunday night.

“Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the statement said.

“The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance,” it added.

The positive coronavirus test comes shortly after Ocasio-Cortez was seen without a mask in a Miami bar, according to video that circulated on social media.

Last week, a reporter posted a video showing the Congresswoman waving to a large crowd of mostly unmasked bar-goers in Miami.

Days earlier, she was pictured dining without a mask outside a restaurant in Miami Beach.

