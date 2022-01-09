United Hatzalah welcomed the decision Sunday of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in the Knesset to back a proposed bill for the unification of emergency phone numbers and dispatch centers in Israel.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: "I wish to thank MK Idit Silman for her efforts on behalf of the citizens of Israel and her efforts to improve the emergency medical response system of the country. I call on the Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, who works night and day for the improvement of public health, to continue the revolution he is making in the Ministry of Health in emergency medicine and to finish the legislative process that has already begun. This will result in many lives being saved in Israel."

United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollack said: “We welcome the decision today to pass the bill for a unified emergency number that was proposed by MK Idit Silman. We look forward to this issue being brought to the Knesset for a vote. This is a historic step, and we are pleased that members of both the government and members of the opposition such as MKs Moshe Gafni and Yinon Azulai came together on and clearly stated that the value of and sanctity of saving lives is greater than all other considerations. The thousands of fully trained and dedicated medical personnel who make up the network of United Hatzalah are always ready, at a moment’s notice, to give of themselves in order to improve the health and safety of all citizens of Israel, regardless of race, religion, gender, or nationality.