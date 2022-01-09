The Department of Hebrew and Culture of the World Zionist Organization and Bar-Ilan University today announced a new partnership that will boost Hebrew language learning around the world.

Known as The International Hebrew Exam, the project aims to enrich Hebrew language and culture studies for Jewish high school students worldwide by building an international community of young adults who are passionate about Israel. The International Hebrew Exam will include the study of Hebrew language and literature and will give students a stronger understanding of Israeli culture. Participants who qualify will be eligible to receive university level academic credit.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Head of the Department of Hebrew and Culture at the World Zionist Organization, welcomed the new program: "The World Zionist Organization works to highlight the Hebrew language. With The International Hebrew Exam, we are setting the standard for Hebrew language study. We hope it will encourage high school students around the world to learn Hebrew, to study a wide range of topics related to Hebrew culture, and finally to gain university credit for their studies. We believe that this program will promote the status of Hebrew around the world and enable many young adults to learn Hebrew successfully and enjoyably, enrich their cultural world, and strengthen their affinity for the State of Israel and Israeli society."

Bar-Ilan University’s Lookstein Center will be responsible for the creation and implementation of the program. The Lookstein Center, founded more than 40 years ago, works with more than 400 Jewish schools worldwide. It will harness its school partnerships and its expertise in building innovative education programs to bring The International Hebrew Exam to young adults around the world.

“We are thrilled to partner with the World Zionist Organization and further our efforts to build bridges between Bar-Ilan University and the Jewish world. Our connection to Diaspora Jewry has been deeply rooted in the University since its inception. We are proud of this and are working to strengthen this connection with future generations," shared Zohar Yinon, Chief Executive Officer of Bar-Ilan University. “The new International Hebrew Exam will elevate the study of Hebrew language among Jewish teens around the world and cultivate long-lasting connections with the State of Israel.”