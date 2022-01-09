The Health Ministry responded to the request of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and decided to temporarily approve the marketing of antigen tests in order to lower their price.

A chain that wants to sell the tests will have to meet a number of conditions: It must hold a valid business license to sell food and beverages - except for a butcher shop, the business will sell antigen kits only in their original packaging, the business will store the antigen tests under proper storage conditions separately from any other goods and keep the tests stored at a temperature no lower than two degrees and no higher than 25 degrees.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said, "We are opening up the market, and we will allow the sale of home antigen tests in the retail chains as well, in addition to pharmacies and pharmacies. This will make the tests accessible and significantly reduce the price to the public. We will do everything necessary so that no one takes advantage of the situation to get fat on the backs of the public."

"I thank the Director General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Nachman Ash, and the professionals in the ministry, for the professional and effective support for this important move. Since the epidemic broke out, the Health Ministry has repeatedly presented professional, courageous and determined conduct, and I am very proud of them."