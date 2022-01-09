Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, one of the leaders of Israel's haredi community, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Rabbi Edelstein, who is 98 years old, received a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine over the weekend, people close to him said. This morning, he felt unwell and received a test for the coronavirus, which came back with a positive result.

Rabbi Edlerstein is the Rosh Yeshiva of the Ponevezh Yeshiva and the spiritual leader of the Degel HaTorah party.

Last night, the Health Ministry reported that 31,000 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. There was also an increase in the number of patients in serious condition.

Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis, the head of public health services at the Health Ministry, said last night that the government is considering shortening the quarantine period for people suspected of contracting the coronavirus, but no decision has been made yet.