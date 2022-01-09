Maybe it’s a side effect of Covid. Maybe it’s a by-product of material success, or it comes from a deficit of meaningfulness and purposiveness in our individual and collective lives.

But wherever it comes from, there is no mistaking that we are awash in negativity, fretfulness, and sadly, despair.

Israel has no friends, Israel is the odd man out, the world is seeking to make us a pariah. And maybe for good reason, because we are doing everything wrong in how we approach Covid, Palestinian Arabs, each other.

These are sentiments that one reads or hears increasingly.

Now, I recognize that there is some basis for the feeling. The willingness of the world powers to reach a rapprochement with a country proudly touting its genocidal aspirations towards us is distressing. The recent UN resolution to go into 24/7 demonization of Israel is frightening. Certainly, the universal stumbling around trying to best address the virus should at the least be humbling.

But friends, let’s take a collective deep breath and get a national grip.

Israel is the greatest national success of the past 200 years, and the rebirth of the Jewish nation after a hiatus of more than 1800 years is one of the great achievements, nay, miracles of history.

And we are not just any nation. We are THAT nation, the Start Up nation, the little engine that could, the mouse that roared. The nation consigned to inevitable failure for its likely inability to muster a population that could protect and sustain itself, is now closing in on 10 million inhabitants, larger than many of the nations of Europe.

The nation that would sadly be swallowed and eviscerated by its neighbors is now propping up Jordan, working with Egypt, and remarkably, embarked on a voyage of normalization and relations with four other Arab nations, and counting.

Israel is where the world comes to for guidance on agri-tech, water tech, cyber tech and medical and military advancements.

Our international relations are by and large complicated. The analogy, as is often true of life, is to the schoolyard. Israel is the plucky kid who is nonetheless bullied. Many other kids secretly relate to him, respect him, even like him, but are afraid to state that because they would lose their tenuous acceptance among the crowd, and especially among the schoolyard bullies.

For all his genius and vision, Theodor Herzl misunderstood one important reality: Israel would never be a “normal” state; precisely because it would be a Jewish State, and Jews will never be seen to be “normal.”

We can lament this, deny this or ignore this reality, but it is an existential fact of life, one that defies all historical and political philosophical constructs.

I once had the opportunity to hear the late great Rabbi Jonathan Sacks give a talk about anti-Semitism at Tel Hai College in the Upper Galil. His message was that when the Jewish People are unified, anti-Semitism recedes. Anti-Semitism thrives on our own lack of self-belief, and withers in the face of our own resolve.

While the unity of the Jewish People might be a highly elusive aspiration, I think that Rabbi Sacks made an important point, which was that non-Jews were often taking their cues from us. Our sense of self-conviction not only neutralized anti-Semitism, but ironically, was viewed as a model and a guide for others to follow.

In other words, the relationship of the world to the Jewish People and to Israel is immensely complex, and not given to straightforward emotions and convictions.

Certain conclusions are, however, irresistible: power is respected, se[f-assurance is respected, and those who show themselves respect tend to command it in others.

When we lose our own resolve, our own sense of mission, our own understanding of the immensity of our role, we are letting the world down. We are depriving others of the role model, the guide, dare I say, the light unto the nations, that many others subconsciously, subliminally, or secretly believe that we are.

None of this will of course obviate the hatred of the Iranian regime, nor the lemming-like, reflexive negativity of the UN. But it will inform and sharpen our responses, and it will have a profound though subtle impact and influence on a great many other nations, peoples and individuals who will follow our lead.

The real challenge is for us to see through the half full glass of our national existence. Our problems are many, serious and some would say intractable. But cannot this be said about the Jewish experience, Jewish history, and by extension, the human condition?

In assessing Israel, I would paraphrase Churchill and say that Israel is the worst country there is…except for all the others. With that perspective, and the rock-solid conviction that we are just, humane, decent and legitimate, we can do great things for ourselves and for all who seek to make the world a better place.

Douglas Altabef is the Chairman of the Board of Im Tirtzu, Israel’s largest grassroots Zionist organization, and a Director of the Israel Independence Fund. He can be reached at dougaltabef@gmail.com.