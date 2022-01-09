תיעוד הצתת הרכב באדיבות המצלם

The car of one of the residents of the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood was set on fire Sunday morning for the eighth time recently by local Arabs, only about a month after the previous incident in which his car was set on fire.

According to the residents, some of whose vehicles were set on fire several times, the police do not take seriously the harassment by Arabs in the neighborhood of Jews.

The chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, said this morning: "It is amazing that for the eighth time a car of a Jewish family is being set on fire in Shimon Hatzadik and there is no guard on the spot. The home is 800 meters from a Border Police base and there is no doubt that if police wants to, it can."

"This morning I was informed that there are detainees, but that is not enough: a regular guard must be placed, close guard on the house, today it is the vehicle, tomorrow the house will be set on fire with its occupants, including a woman and a baby. The writing is on the wall," Ben Gvir said.