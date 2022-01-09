Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas spoke on Saturday night about the Citizenship Law, which prevents the unification of Palestinian Arab families and which is supposed to come up for a vote in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation.

"We will vote against the Citizenship Law that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will bring tomorrow," Abbas told Channel 12 News in an interview.

"We formed the government, we brought Ayelet Shaked and others to be ministers," Abbas added. "I think every minister in the government has a responsibility towards all citizens. She is not just an Interior Minister of the Jewish citizens."

The temporary provision in the Citizenship Law completely prevents the granting of citizenship to Palestinian Arabs within the framework of family reunification, without the need for an individual examination of each couple applying for official status in Israel.

Since the law was enacted in 2003, the Knesset has extended the ban as part of a temporary order. In the last vote, held this past July, there was a tie of 59 supporters and opponents, and the temporary order was not extended.