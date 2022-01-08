Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) on Saturday evening spoke at length with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The conversation focused on regional challenges, including the nuclear talks and Israel's demand that pressure be placed on Iran, and on the relationship between Israel and the European Union and the convening of the Association Council.

Lapid congratulated Macron on the start of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and emphasized the importance of strengthening the bonds between Israel and the EU.

Macron reiterated his commitment to Israel's security, emphasizing the importance he places on the warm relationship between Israel and France.

The conversation builds on Lapid's visit to France one-and-a-half months ago.