Hamas on Saturday announced the death of Dr. Jamila Sinwar, sister of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Israel Hayom reported.

According to Arab sources, Yahya Sinwar's sister suffered serious health issues in the past few months, as well as suffering from COVID-19.

However, the Hamas notice did not explicitly state the cause of her death.

Hamas published a mourner's notice in the name of the Sinwar family, saying that the family is mourning the passing of its sister after "a life full of giving, sacrifice, effort, support, and service for the fighters, prisoners, resistance, and our nation."

Last month, Gaza recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

At that time, according to Reuters, Gaza had registered 189,837 COVID-19 infections and 1,691 deaths,