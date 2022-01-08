This is an interview I have been wanting to do for a long time and finally, here we are, with former Ambassador to the United States in Israel, David Friedman. Friedman sat with me for a heart-to-heart talk and looked back at his term as Ambassador, the best moments, working in the Trump administration, the Abrahams Accord, and eventually finishing his term.

David Melech Friedman is an American bankruptcy lawyer. In 1994, Friedman met and then represented Donald Trump, then chairman and president of the Trump Organization.

He was an advisor to Trump during his successful presidential campaign.

In December 2016, President-elect Trump's transition team announced that Friedman was Trump's nominee for ambassador to Israel.

In 2019, The Jerusalem Post listed him as one of the world's 50 most influential Jews.

The New York Times in January 2021 described Friedman "as one of America’s most influential envoys," and as someone "who drove the radical overhaul of White House policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

According to CNN, Friedman stated that Israeli settlements in the West Bank were not illegal and supported Israel annexing portions of the West Bank.

For his work negotiating the Abraham Accords, Ambassador Friedman was nominated alongside Jared Kushner for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Friedman is an Orthodox Jew and is fluent in Hebrew.

He has been married to his wife, Tammy Deborah Sand, since 1981.

They have five children and seven grandchildren. Friedman's daughter, Talia Friedman, immigrated to Israel and officially became an Israeli citizen on August 15, 2017, and she is now married.