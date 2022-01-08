IDF troops on Friday night thwarted a drug smuggling attempt worth 2,000,000 NIS ($649,450.60) along the Egyptian border.

Overnight, IDF observation troops spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs from Egypt into Israeli territory.

IDF troops operating to thwart the smuggling attempt confiscated approximately 100 kilograms (220 lbs) of drugs.

The drugs were then transferred to the Israeli Police for further processing.