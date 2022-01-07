Israeli officials believe that Jordan is ready to warm up ties with Israel, which have been cold for the past decade, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, following Defense Minister Benny Gantz's meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II this week, Amman intends to hold more open meetings with Israeli ministers and officials. The kingdom is interested in joining the regional network of ties that Israel is building on the basis of the Abraham Accords.

Gantz visited Amman on Wednesday for a meeting hosted King Abdullah II.

In his discussion with the King, Minister Gantz highlighted the strategic importance of strong and enduring relations between Israel and Jordan, which contribute to the security and prosperity of both nations.

The dialogue focused on security and policy topics. Minister Gantz thanked His Majesty for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability. He also welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government, and expressed his commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges.

In September, Channel 12 News reported that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid had met with King Abdullah II of Jordan at his palace in Amman the previous month.

The report said that the two discussed the tensions in Jerusalem around the Temple Mount and the need to strengthen relations between the two countries. The Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

In July, it was reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a clandestine meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, marking the first meeting between an Israeli premier and the Jordanian king in more than five years.

The meeting was defined as very good. The two agreed on the opening of a "new page" that would restore the murky relations between the countries.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)