The sixth volume of an Italian translation of the Talmud was recently published in Italy.

The new edition will examine the Beitza tractate, Moked reported.

The curator of the project, Rabbi Gianfranco Di Segni, described the tractate as one of the “most technical, yet not less stimulating” works. He added that as it deals with the laws of holy days, it is a fundamental work that explores the meaning of observance in Judaism.

The translation project began in 2011. It is being sponsored by Italian Jewish community organizations, the Italian government and the National Research Council (CNR).

As with the other five volumes, a copy of the new volume was presented to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Other Italians translations are currently being worked on, including Megillah and Sukkah.

Rabbi Di Segni said that it took approximately one year to create the Italian version of Beitza.

“The more or less standard time for a work of this kind,” he said.

He added that at the same time he was also working with another rabbi on translating the Shabbat tractate.