The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in locating missing persons, launched a 30-day special operation today devoted to closing some of the many missing person cases that have been opened during a recent spike in disappearances throughout Israel.

The commanders of the operation hope to discover the fate of nine people who have gone missing in Israel over the past few months, focusing on a different case each day. The operation began today (Friday) with IDU volunteers searching for 52-year-old Yinon Menachem from Rosh HaAyin and 60-year-old Yaakov Ovadia from Yavne.

Flyers distributed as part of the search effort.

The search for Menachem includes the distribution of flyers in Arabic in Arabic-majority communities in the Rosh Ha’Ayin area and a handsome cash reward for anyone with information leading to Menachem. The possibility of terrorist involvement in his disappearance has not been ruled out.

The month-long operation includes intensive search efforts in areas deemed relevant in each case, collecting and reviewing testimony from friends and family of the missing, and publicizing the pictures of the missing people in the hopes of finding a new clue or reaching anyone who might have information.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented, “Israel is a tiny country. We are all brothers, fathers and sons of the missing. It is unacceptable that so many people can walk out of their homes and never return as if the earth opened up and swallowed them. Our message to the families is that we will not abandon you and your loved ones."