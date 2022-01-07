Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and aliyah consultant at Israel National News-Arutz Sheva, talks about fear as an agent of false imprisonment that ‘prevents’ one from exercising the freedom that one, in this case, the Jew is born with.

According to Minskoff, et al fear captivates and deceives the individual into relinquishing his or her personal freedom and rights in order to follow the dictates of the tyrant.