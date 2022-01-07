Q; What do you consider to be the main challenges that the Jewish people are forced to handle?

A: There are multiple challenges: education, the war against anti-Semitism, the preservation of Jewish communities ... yet I believe we can identify three major challenges for the Jewish people in future generations:

The first concern is the Jewish identity, including of course the question of Jewish identity for future generation in the Diaspora. How will the Jewish identity and "uniqueness" of this generation look like? Will they feel a part of Jewish collectivety? Will they have a connection to their fellow Jew in the Diaspora? The main challenge here is to create the "One-nation", that special collective Jewish spark which has fueled the connection between for so many years. Nowadays, the goal is to make the next generation want to continue to be part of the Jewish People.

The second objective is the Israeli challenge - the connection between the State of Israel and world Jewry. The future generations of Jewish youth in the Diaspora are indeed growing up on universal and liberal values, but a significant part of them have not been exposed to Jewish identity and the connection to Israel. They naturally lack a vital identify with the State of Israel, which is crucial for success of the Jewish Nation.

For the people living in Israel, the connection to world Jewry is and should be no less than a strategic asset. This bind must be mutual and give added value to world Jewry as well, otherwise they will have no interest in maintaining this connection. This is one of the biggest challenges we must face!

The third issue is the global challenge, which poses the question regarding the positioning of Judaism and Israel. We must understand - we live here in Israel, and sometimes do not understand the dilemmas of Jewish youth abroad. There is a very fundamental question here: Do they choose to connect to their Jewish roots or run away from it? Should being a Jew be a pride or a shame? Is Judaism an oppressive burden or an added value? Should Israel be something difficult to identify with, or something honorable? The positioning of Judaism, and of Israel in the world, serves as a major trigger in choosing the Jewish identity for a significant number of Jewish youth in the world. We cannot compete in this arena without giving a strategic answer to the issue.

Q: So what do you believe the solution to be?

A: I would like to try and explain something very basic and important, which I believe to be essential in all three matters we covered:

For many years, Judaism had a very relevant and influential position in the world. Judaism granted the world many advanced social concepts, such as the day of rest, civil rights, even the preservation of the environment appears in Jewish law, and more examples.

Even our persistence and endless efforts preserving our unique identity, served as an immense contribution to the global minority rights discourse. The war against anti-Semitism is in fact the early struggle for minority rights.

Since the establishment of the State of Israel, we were perhaps more focused on caring for our security, whilst maybe missing our role of being a leading ideological, moral and caring voice in the world.

So what should we do?

In my opinion, Judaism must take back its place at the center of current ideological discourse. Not only on Jewish Issues, but on all of the main contemporary issues.

If Jews around the world, and Israel as part of them, will be a world leader in the current ideological discourse from human rights, women rights, the fight against poverty and disease to environmental issues, then future generation will strive to reconnect with their Jewish identity, be proud, want to know more about it and be part of it.

The same goes to the State of Israel: If world Jewry is condemned because of its ties with Israel, we need to strive to make world Jewry proud of Israel, because of Israel's contribution in a variety of fields.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict cannot be the only face of Israel to the world. Israel is so much more than that considering it is the only democracy in the Middle East. Israel stands as a panicle of human rights, women's rights, minority rights, high-tech superpower, medical developments, and a global knowledge center. We need a strategic change in the way the world perceives us - from focusing on Israel's problems, to focusing on Israel's contributions to humanity.

If we succeed, we can flourish with an entire generation striving to connected to its Judaism. To be proud, wanting to know more about It, educate the next generation in its beauty, and of course preserve the Jewish communities. If we succeed, Diaspora Jews will be more proud of Israel. It will be a mutual connection focused on mutual empowerment, not on conflicts.